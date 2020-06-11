Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.63 ($51.26).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €48.49 ($54.48) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.20.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.