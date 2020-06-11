Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:BHR opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

