Bokf Na Trims Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

