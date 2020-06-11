Bokf Na Takes $213,000 Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,300,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth $9,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH stock opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

