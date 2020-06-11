Bokf Na Sells 6,868 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in General Motors by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

