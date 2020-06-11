Bokf Na Sells 2,690 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SMFG stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

