Bokf Na Sells 2,387 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $892.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

