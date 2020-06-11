Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,218,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $55,289,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 266,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF opened at $180.32 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.