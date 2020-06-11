Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Etsy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,037 shares of company stock worth $18,034,873. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

