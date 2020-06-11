Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. State Street Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.