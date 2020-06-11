Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 798,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 94.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,424,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MWA opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

