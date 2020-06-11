Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

