Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

