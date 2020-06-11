Bokf Na Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bokf Na owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMF opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

