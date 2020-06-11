Bokf Na Invests $233,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.50 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

