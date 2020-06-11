Bokf Na Invests $223,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 636,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

