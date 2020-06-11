Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $20,458,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.30. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

