Bokf Na Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE TREX opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.91.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

