Bokf Na Has $213,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $87.82 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

