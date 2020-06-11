Bokf Na Has $151,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

