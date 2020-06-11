Bokf Na Has $144,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mplx were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 146.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mplx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 531.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

MPLX stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

