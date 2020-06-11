Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

