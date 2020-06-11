Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

