Bokf Na Buys Shares of 10,450 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 160,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 135,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,072 shares of company stock valued at $733,007. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.