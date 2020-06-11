Bokf Na Buys 1,677 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bokf Na grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 772,426 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,528,000 after buying an additional 505,803 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 470,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 241,354 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.