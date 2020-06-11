Bokf Na Buys 1,076 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

