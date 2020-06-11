Bokf Na Acquires 608 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

