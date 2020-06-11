Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 667,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 784,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

