BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:GPK opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

