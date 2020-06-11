BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 34,489 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $178.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

