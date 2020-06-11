BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 117,728 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

