BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 135,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of GAP worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 431,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

