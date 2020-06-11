BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 45,960 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of Meritage Homes worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 159,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.