BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 32,545 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

SHAK stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

