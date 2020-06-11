BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Textron by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

