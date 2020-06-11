BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at $20,622,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.