BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

