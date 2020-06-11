BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,301 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of TEGNA worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Cfra dropped their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

