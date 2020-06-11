BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSIC opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

