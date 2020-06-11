BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 740,196 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.