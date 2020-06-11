BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 19,353 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

