BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 13,582 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.