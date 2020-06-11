BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.24% of Varex Imaging worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. Sidoti decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.