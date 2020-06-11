BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of CIT Group worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIT. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

CIT opened at $24.89 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,850 shares of company stock worth $999,533. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

