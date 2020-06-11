BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 563.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of PBF Energy worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.