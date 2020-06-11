BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 805,042 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

