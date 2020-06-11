BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 10,271 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 96.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of YNDX opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

