Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 11.5%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.36, 1,109,239 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,590,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -4.73.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $108,613.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,697. 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 442,442 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

