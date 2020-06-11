Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $14.29, 7,820,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,853,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

