Bloom Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,583 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,807 call options.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 92,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of BE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

